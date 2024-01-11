Casey Cochran to GASGAS | News

Casey Cochran has joined Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing ahead of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship; he will sit next to Justin Barcia and Ryder DiFrancesco on the team. It has also been shared that Sean Murphy – former Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing coordinator – has accepted the role of team manager of the three-man squad.

"I am super stoked to join the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team for the 2025 season. With so many familiar faces around, especially having been a Rockstar athlete since my early amateur career, the transition has been seamless. I am excited to have new teammates that I can learn from and build fresh relationships with as we gear up for supercross. The crew we have is incredible, and the bike is feeling great. I am ready to get out on the track and show everyone what this team can do together. Let's do this!" – Casey Cochran

Barcia returns to GASGAS as the sole MC 450F pilot and DiFrancesco continues into the second season of his current contract. It is rumored that these riders' contracts will expire at the end of the current season and so there is a subplot of interest. Cochran will not be replaced at the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing squad – the manufacturer is expected to race with Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire (250SX and 450MX).

"I am extremely excited to accept the role of team manager for the Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team and be part of this new team partnership between two iconic brands. The Rockstar Energy brand means a lot to our racing family, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have them onboard for the 2024 SMX Championship season. I got to see Casey's talent and great potential firsthand last year, and I am excited to see him thrive with riders like Justin and Ryder. We’re ready for 2025!" – Sean Murphy, Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager

The 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship starts with round one of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on January 11, before moving into AMA Pro Motocross on May 24. The first SuperMotocross World Championship playoff is TBC.

Elsewhere on Vital MX: GASGAS Factory Racing's partnership with Rockstar Energy was announced yesterday.