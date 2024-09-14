Carson Mumford Out, Leg | News

Carson Mumford has suffered a crushing blow at the second SuperMotocross World Championship playoff, Texas Motor Speedway, as a hard fall in timed qualification left him with a compound fracture in his right leg. '41' is in hospital and due to undergo surgery this afternoon.

"Man, where do I even start? Had a stupid crash in practice today and compounded my right leg. I have been riding so dang good lately – this is seriously heart crushing. That track was really weirdly built to me but it is what it is you are not going to like every track you ride. I have surgery scheduled for this afternoon, hoping for the best and to get out of the hospital in a few days." – Carson Mumford

Mumford was a revelation at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as he was the top unseeded rider in qualification, and rode well in the main events, despite some bike problems. There is no timeline on his recovery at this time, but being ready for the 250SX East opener in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross could be a stretch.

This puts Yarrive Konsky in a difficult situation – Mumford would have been a contender for his squad in the FIM World Supercross Championship and Australian Supercross Championship. Now, he must start to search for a fill-in rider capable of podiums.