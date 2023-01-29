Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo has taken to social media to update everyone on his condition post Anaheim 2 and with that he's shared a visual update as well. McAdoo has received some criticism in the past for his sketchy moments and highlight reel-worthy crashes, but you have to admit, he's tough as nails. To be honest, do you think you could've lined up for a Supercross and gotten 6th overall with an arm that looks like it's straight out of a science experiment? Heel up Cameron, this is going to be one uncomfortable week. That's for sure.

Cameron McAdoo: "Woke up feeling grateful that I’m relatively healthy after my big mistake during qualifying yesterday. We made the decision that it would be safe for me to race so I did everything I possibly could to get through the night ending up 6th O/A. We will work on getting healed up in these few weeks off to come back strong for Oakland! Thank you to my team and everyone who supports me during the tough nights!"