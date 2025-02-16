Cameron McAdoo's Detroit Injury Update | News

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo crashed out of sixth place on the fifteenth lap of the 250SX East main event in Detroit, round six of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. McAdoo, who was set to keep himself in title contention, lost control in the whoops and took a nasty knock to the face that ensured that he was kept down for some time, hence the medical staff deemed a red flag was necessary.

The drama that ensued – Max Anstie lost the 250SX East win to Levi Kitchen – has been well-documented. It's a relief, however, that McAdoo has taken to social media to reveal that he has been cleared of serious injury in the aftermath of the incident. The following message was shared alongside a photo of the deep cut to his cheek.

"Thanks everyone for your thoughts. We'll be good." – Cameron McAdoo

The fact that he has a torn ACL should not be forgotten, however, as he appeared in some discomfort as he tried to put pressure on it as he limped off the circuit. Presumably the plan is for him to continue to compete with that ailment, although the fact that he been eliminated from title contention could prompt reflection. It's rather likely that a more detailed update will be shared later this week.

McAdoo has fallen from third to 11th in the 250SX East championship standings, because he did not score inside of Ford Field. The next round of 250SX East, Daytona, will take place on March 01.