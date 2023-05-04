There has not been health news to report for some time, thankfully, but the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team suffered yet another blow earlier this week. Cameron McAdoo injured his shoulder in a practice crash and will miss this weekend's race, Glendale, as a result. The news was announced via the following excerpt from Kawasaki's social media channels.

"@PCRaceTeam rider Cameron McAdoo will sit out Glendale SX due to a shoulder injury sustained during practice this week. Further updates on Cameron's expected return to racing will be provided when available."

McAdoo was having a remarkably consistent stint in the 250SX West division, as he has finished third in all but one of the rounds this year. '48' was desperate to win, of course, but will have to wait a tad longer before he stands atop the box. There is no further information on how long he will be sidelined for or just how bad his injury is.

This is a developing news story, so stay tuned for more.