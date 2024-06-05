Camden McLellan Sidelined | News

Monster Energy Triumph Racing encountered a blow at this past weekend's Grand Prix of Portugal, as Camden McLellan was sidelined with a broken fibula. McLellan, who has been a revelation, jumped to factory status for the first time and immediately delivered via a maiden podium result at round three of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Sardegna.

"This weekend was very unfortunate for Camden. He has been riding really well and then a small crash had big consequences. He will be out for some time, but he will be back."

McLellan was eighth in the MX2 championship standings entering the Grand Prix of Portugal. Not only did he secure that podium finish in Sardinia's bottomless sand, but he had also appeared inside of the top in all but one moto (an eleventh in the first stint of the season). McLellan was 13th in the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, his rookie season, and appeared in the top ten in just nine motos.

Monster Energy Triumph Racing will continue to be represented by Mikkel Haarup, who finished eighth overall in Portugal via an 18-3 scorecard. Haarup runs eighth in the championship standings now and, like his teammate, has one podium finish to his name.