In a rather positive move, the REVO Racing squad that has previously competed in both the FIM Motocross World Championship and Monster Energy Supercross series has announced a change of direction for the 2024 term. The team competed under the 'REVO Kawasaki' umbrella this year with Dylan Walsh in 250SX West, then Tommy Searle and Mel Pocock in the ACU British Championship.

Now, the squad will return to the FIM Motocross World Championship for the first time in four years and receive unspecified "factory support" from GASGAS Motorcycles. Brian Bogers is set to lead the team on an MC 450F – the deal marks a return to the Pierer Mobility Group and a motorcycle that he is comfortable aboard. Bogers was a Grand Prix winner aboard the FC 450 just last year, so it is not unrealistic to predict that he will contend for podiums on occasion.

"I'm very pleased to announce that I'll be on an Austrian bike again next year as part of the REVO GASGAS Racing team," Bogers confirmed in a statement from the team. "I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I am looking forward to getting to a top level together in my first year in [the ACU] British Motocross [Championship] aboard an MC 450F!"

Ethan Lane, a name that will be familiar to many fans in the United States, will contest the MX2 class for the team. It was announced in the press release that his father, Mark Mackenzie, is a co-owner in the team now too. Mackenzie was previously involved in the now defunct Rocky Mountain ATV/MC team. Lane was active in Pro Motocross this season, typically ending between twenty-fifth and thirty-fifth in 250SX motos. Thunder Valley was his greatest moment – he raced to 24-22 scores aboard a KTM 250 SX-F.

"It is great to be back in Europe," Lane commented in the same team statement. "It will not be long before pre-season training and testing starts, and I am really looking forward to trying out these new GASGAS machines alongside my teammates." Speaking of teammates, Billy Askew will compete in EMX250 for the team. Askew is the only rider to transfer from the team's line-up this year and considered the next star to emerge from the United Kingdom.

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship will begin with the Grand Prix of Patagonia-Argentina on March 10. The 2024 ACU British Motocross Championship calendar has not been released yet, but all of the riders will compete in that national series too.