Brent Van Doninck Re-Signed | News

Although there are still two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship to be held, news regarding the shape of the paddock is coming in thick and fast. JM Honda Racing announced that Brent van Doninck will remain in 'red' when the new season begins – this year marked his maiden term with the team that holds so much history.

It is easy to forget, as recency bias is so prevalent in this sport, but van Doninck was a revelation back at the start of the current season. Pushed out of the Grand Prix paddock in 2020, he has proven that he is a formidable competitor aboard the 450F and raced around eighth place over the first seven rounds. The momentum was halted by a dislocated hip at round eight, Latvia, an injury that cost him three and a half months of bike time. Crucially, it did not cost him a position in the paddock.

In more JM Honda Racing news, Scott Smulders from The Netherlands will wildcard for the squad in MX2 at this weekend's Grand Prix of Italy. An agreement was reached with the KMP Honda Racing team – the German outfit that Smulders has operated from thus far this year – to house him for one weekend. Perhaps this is a trial for the future, seeing as Camden McLellan (the team's current MX2 rider) will go onto pastures new.