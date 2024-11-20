Bobby Hewitt and Triumph Split | News

Triumph Motorcycles and Bobby Hewitt have parted ways, per an official press release that was just shared by the manufacturer. The decision was labeled "mutual" after one season of their working relationship.

"I would like to thank Triumph Motorcycles for giving me the ability and opportunity to build Triumph Motorcycles Racing program from the ground up for the past two years. Putting together a new team and rider line-up for the 2024 and 2025 SMX race season will forever be one of my greatest accomplishments. I especially want to thank this year’s riders for the 2025 SMX race season, for believing in me and the program. I believe it is the strongest group of riders I have ever assembled and am looking forward to seeing them succeed this race season. Now that the Triumph Racing Program and foundation has been assembled, it is time for me to explore the next challenge and other opportunities. I would like to wish Triumph Motorcycles and the riders all the best in the future." – Bobby Hewitt

Bobby Hewitt will step down as team principal, but his replacement has not been confirmed. It would be sensible to assume that Steve 'Scuba' Westfall will fill the position, but that is not official. Triumph Factory Racing is set to compete in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship with Austin Forkner, Jordon Smith, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson.

Under Hewitt's leadership, Triumph Factory Racing debuted in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship with some success. A podium finish at round nine of AMA Pro Motocross, Unadilla, and heat win in Monster Energy AMA Supercross jump off the page as standout achievements.