Beta Unveil Limited Edition 450 RX | News

Following a path blazed by manufacturers before them, Beta USA has shared that a special edition of the 450 RX will be released in October of this year. The motorcycle's meant to celebrate the brand's first stint in the competitive world of Monster Energy Supercross – Benny Bloss stormed to 15th aboard that steed and appeared in the top ten on two occasions.

Incredibly, just 25 of the special 450 RX bikes will be produced and so it could be considered a collector's item of sorts. The bike will feature a complete exhaust system from FMF, team graphics from the Monster Energy Supercross campaign, a replica seat from Seat Concepts, a TM Designs chain block and slider and handlebars from Mika. There will even be an additional front number that has been signed by Benny Bloss to sweeten the deal!

Beta's proven to be rather active in the off-road space. Not only have they debuted in the SuperMotocross World Championship and built the competitive infrastructure that comes with that, but they have stepped up in support of Team USA for the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. A standard 450 RX is in the process of being auctioned off, with all proceeds being put into the United States' bid to lift the Chamberlain Trophy once more.