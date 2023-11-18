Beta Confirm Ivo Monticelli | News

Identifying Beta's second rider for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship has remained a mystery, as Alessandro Lupino's retirement from Grands Prix and move to Ducati was revealed long ago. Now, on November 18, the Italian manufacturer that has completed three seasons of elite motocross has confirmed that Ivo Monticelli will partner Ben Watson aboard the new RX 450. Monticelli released the following comment in an official statement.

"Getting back on an official bike is a great opportunity that I took with great excitement, also because I already know the MRT team's passion and professionalism since I have raced with them for several years in the past. We have a busy testing calendar that will help us to set-up at our best and reach the best condition before the Italian International races and the start of the [FIM Motocross] World Championship. I will also start some rounds of the Italian Prestige series – I cannot wait to get on the bike."

Monticelli raced for the Marchetti Racing Team – the squad that operates Beta's factory team – when they raced under the KTM umbrella. It was a four-season tenure that carried '128' to the conclusion of his MX2 career. Monticelli has represented JK Yamaha, Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team and ASA Scaffolding GASGAS since then. Although he stepped away from Grands Prix twelve months ago, he will compete in every round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.

MRT Beta had Ben Watson and Alessandro Lupino in competition this year. Watson finished thirteenth in the final championship standings, with a season-best finish of eighth, whilst Lupino was twentieth with a season-best of ninth. 2023 marked year one of Beta's partnership with the Marchetti Racing Team. SDM Corse ran their team for the first two years.