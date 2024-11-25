Unexpectedly, Bridgestone's return to the SuperMotocross World Championship has been confirmed via a multi-discipline partnership with Liqui Moly Beta Racing. Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg will compete with the brand's BATTLECROSS tire when 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross starts on January 11.

"We constantly strive to develop and innovate class-leading tires, and partnering with the impressive Liqui Moly Beta Racing team allows us to demonstrate their capabilities at the highest levels of racing. Our current BATTLECROSS tire line is the most advanced dirt offering we have ever had, and we are excited to showcase that with the team at Beta for the upcoming season." – Jim Dowell (Bridgestone's National Sales and Racing Manager)

Bridgestone bowed out of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross at the conclusion of the 2009 season – the economic crisis was cited as the reason at the time – and so this partnership ends a drought of 15 years. Bridgestone has been relevant at lower levels in off-road. For instance, Bridgestone is the title sponsor of the British Masters in the United Kingdom. That pales in comparison to the competitive landscape in the United States.

"Partnering with Bridgestone as our tire sponsor instills confidence throughout our racing operations. Their reputation for performance and innovation aligns perfectly with our team's drive for excellence on the track. We look forward to achieving new milestones together in this exciting partnership." – Bryan Wunsch (Marketing Manager for Beta USA)

Per the official announcement, Bridgestone tires will also be used by Beta's squads in the various off-road series like GNCC and AMA National Hare and Hound.