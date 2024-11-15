BarX Reveal Yamaha Move | News

Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha has confirmed a move to 'blue' for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship, as well as the appointment of Bradley Taft as the team manager. The team has used Suzuki bikes since its inception in 2020 – this shift marks a fresh for one of the few operations that is still based in Southern California.

"Partnering with Yamaha is a huge milestone for us. Their legacy of innovation and racing success aligns perfectly with our team's vision. We are excited to face new challenges together and build on our shared passion for the sport. Having worked closely with the team for several years already, I am excited to take on this leadership role and continue driving the team to new levels of success." – Bradley Taft (Team Manager)

The team competed with limited success in the 2024 SMX World Championship. Dilan Schwartz's 14th in AMA Pro Motocross' 250MX division, with a season-best result of fifth at Millville, jumps off the page, as well as Anthony Bourdon was impressive in 250SX West in Monster Energy Supercross too. The Frenchman was ranked in eighth at the conclusion of the series.

Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha claimed that they were "proud to announce the 2025 team line-up" in their statement, but failed to name any riders.