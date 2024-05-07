Alpinestars Reveal "Union" LE Kit | News

REDBUD, USA – Known for having “the best dirt on earth” and as one of the most popular motocross tracks in the world, the 6th round of the AMA Motocross Championship at Redbud will see Alpinestars celebrate with the unveiling of the Limited Edition “Union” kit, complete with Tech 10 boots and Techstar gear. Fans will be thrilled to see the best of the best represented on track with Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, Justin Cooper and Jason Anderson decked out in the stars and stripes as they hit the iconic Redbud circuit for another special 4th of July weekend.

Featuring an iconic Independence Day red, white, and blue color scheme, the distinctive Limited Edition “Union” gear allows fans to kit up with the same look as their favorite AMA Motocross riders. With styling themes tying back to the 2022 USA Motocross of Nations winning trio of Sexton, Cooper, and Eli Tomac, the Limited Edition “Union” blends the high-performance features of the Tech 10 Boot with an eye-catching color compilation that exudes patriotism from every angle. Get ready to see the sparks fly with Barcia, Deegan, Ferrandis, and Plessinger as they tear it up in the dirt with their "Union" Tech 10s.

The Limited Edition “Union” gear set, with its bold stripes and patriotic spirit, pays tribute to the Nation’s flag and honors the essence of freedom and sacrifice. The “Union” kit is a fitting salute to the riders, the fans, and the Nation on this day that celebrates both independence and freedom and honors those who have fought for it. Keep an eye out for the “Union” kit on full display as our Alpinestars athletes continue their fight for the 2024 Pro Motocross title.