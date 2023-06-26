Getting hurt in a distant land like Argentina or Indonesia is the worst-case scenario for the athletes in Grands Prix. Unfortunately, Alessandro Lupino of MRT Racing Team Beta had to deal with such a blow at this past weekend's stop of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Lupino fell towards the end of moto one and initially lost feeling in his legs. The good news is that he sustained no noteworthy injuries and so there is no permanent damage.

"UPDATE: During the penultimate lap of race one, I suffered a heavy fall with loss of sensitivity in my legs causing back trauma. Transported to hospital for check-ups – no fractures from cataract [sic] but will remain under observation tonight."

Lupino was having a fine season aboard his Beta, as he had finished in the top ten in four of the first eighteen motos. Fourteenth is where he currently lies in the championship standings. There is currently no timeline on his return nor is there any news on whether he has made the short trip to Lombok.

It's very likely that Ben Watson will be the sole representative for MRT Racing Team Beta at the second Asian fixture. Watson is working through year one of a two-year contract with the Italian manufacturer, whereas Lupino is nearing the end of his multi-year contract.