Alberto Forato To Honda SR | News

Another domino has fallen within the FIM Motocross World Championship paddock – Alberto Forato has joined Honda SR Motoblouz Motul for the new season. Forato, who was left homeless when Standing Construct Honda announced their withdrawal from the series, will remain in red but be forced to relocate to France in order to be near the squad's trainer, Yves Demaria.

"Good news! Very happy to announce our new rider Alberto Forato for the MXGP season and French championship in 2025. Let's go! – Honda SR Motoblouz Motul"

Forato missed a lot of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship with multiple injuries but impressed in the latter moments of the season. A fifth place in the first moto at the Grand Prix of Castilla-La Mancha, the season finale, was his best result on the CRF450R and he was also impressive in the MXGP division at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations – 9-7 scores put him sixth in the individual classification.

Kevin Horgmo will remain with Honda SR Motoblouz Motul for a second term, after an impressive first season on the CRF450R where he was ranked in eighth in the championship standings with a season-best score of fifth. Forato will replace the outgoing Valentin Guillod, who was ninth in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship and is yet to secure a contract for 2025.