Adam Cianciarulo Sidelined | News

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo has withdrawn from the fourth race of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, Anaheim 2, as the finger that he injured at Anaheim 1 is continuing to cause discomfort. The ailment restricted him to a lowly twentieth in the first timed session – he did not start the following one. Kawasaki posted the following update on social media.

"@MonsterEnergy Kawasaki rider @AdamCianciarulo will sit out tonight's race due to a hand injury sustained at A1. More information will be provided as it comes."

Cianciarulo is currently eleventh in the championship standings, despite battling this finger injury at events two and three. A season-best finish of eighth was claimed in the knee-deep mud of San Francisco.

Cianciarulo's status for round five of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross, Detroit, remains uncertain.