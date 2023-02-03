Much to the dismay of Monster Energy Supercross fans around the world, Adam Cianciarulo will miss this weekend's round. Cianciarulo missed his first event of the term, Arlington, after "aggravating” his wrist on press day. Details were sparse when the news was first distributed on Saturday morning and, truthfully, there is not too much more information now, but it would seem as though Cianciarulo is operating on a week-to-week basis. The positive news is that obviously means that nothing is broken.

Monster Energy Kawasaki confirmed that he'll miss this weekend's supercross in Daytona via the social media excerpt just below. Cianciarulo's quote is particularly promising.