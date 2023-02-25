Adam Cianciarulo will miss today's round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series, Arlington, after aggravating his wrist during press day yesterday. Details are sparse – Kawasaki just released the following social media excerpt, which confirms the news.

This is a breaking news story and more information's set to follow. Cianciarulo's status for Daytona, the next round of the current season, is currently unknown.

Press Release (25/02/23, 08:09 PST)