Adam Cianciarulo out of 2023 Arlington Supercross 3

Adam Cianciarulo sidelined in Texas, after tweaking his wrist during press day.

LewisPhillips
2/25/2023 8:03am
AC

Adam Cianciarulo will miss today's round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series, Arlington, after aggravating his wrist during press day yesterday. Details are sparse – Kawasaki just released the following social media excerpt, which confirms the news.

This is a breaking news story and more information's set to follow. Cianciarulo's status for Daytona, the next round of the current season, is currently unknown.

Press Release (25/02/23, 08:09 PST)

Related:
Adam Cianciarulo
2023 Monster Energy Supercross
Arlington
3 comments

View replies to: Adam Cianciarulo out of 2023 Arlington Supercross

c50 fortitude 1650656022
Leave Us To
14 seconds ago

You got this AC.  With all you've been through, this is just another challenge you'll overcome.   Getting ready for outdoors and see you at Pala!

avatar
profeshenal125
33 minutes ago

Don’t they do injections for pain anymore? He never got anything going& he’s done already.