Zach Osborne Announces Retirement

Vital MX's Take: Zach Osborne has faced a lot of adversity throughout his career. His comeback story after moving to MXGP, being able to return to the US and win multiple championships is truly a story worth telling and remembering to never give up on your dreams or yourself. Sadly, this year there's been a lot of back-and-forth if Zach would be able to continue racing with the back problems he's faced and it looks like the decision has been made...we will not see Zach line up in 2022. Check out the video below from Osborne where he talks briefly about his career and retirement. Go Zacho!