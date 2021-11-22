Toggle

Zach Osborne Announces Retirement 1

Great career Zacho! We wish you the best in the next adventure.

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 390 72 1888 412 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 504 11107 1 671 120 26

ML512
11/22/2021 9:26 AM

Zach Osborne Announces Retirement

Vital MX's Take: Zach Osborne has faced a lot of adversity throughout his career. His comeback story after moving to MXGP, being able to return to the US and win multiple championships is truly a story worth telling and remembering to never give up on your dreams or yourself. Sadly, this year there's been a lot of back-and-forth if Zach would be able to continue racing with the back problems he's faced and it looks like the decision has been made...we will not see Zach line up in 2022. Check out the video below from Osborne where he talks briefly about his career and retirement. Go Zacho!

Related: Zach Osborne
Zach Osborne
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest