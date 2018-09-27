Vital MX is Hiring: Ad Sales Rep Wanted

Vital Media Network is looking for a sales representative to join our growing team in Irvine, CA. You will be responsible for bringing new advertisers and sponsors to Vital MX. You will be a key part of a small sales team that is responsible for all sales development and account management.

Requirements

Prior sales experience with proven success prospecting and closing new business

Passion for motocross. Interest in mountain bikes or BMX is a plus.

Enthusiasm for the web and digital media

Strong written and verbal skills

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Comfortable working in a small-business environment

The job is full-time and based in Irvine, California, near John Wayne airport. Some travel is required. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.

Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Please submit cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.



About Vital Media Network

We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.

www.vitalmedianet.com | www.vitalbmx.com | www.vitalmx.com | www.vitalmtb.com

