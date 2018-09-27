Toggle

Vital MX is Hiring: Ad Sales Rep Wanted

Do you have sales skills and want a shot at working with the Vital MX crew?

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9233 3569 45650 903 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2247 28726 36 1583 2 182

GuyB
9/27/2018 5:36 PM

Vital Media Network is looking for a sales representative to join our growing team in Irvine, CA. You will be responsible for bringing new advertisers and sponsors to Vital MX. You will be a key part of a small sales team that is responsible for all sales development and account management.

Requirements

  • Prior sales experience with proven success prospecting and closing new business
  • Passion for motocross. Interest in mountain bikes or BMX is a plus.
  • Enthusiasm for the web and digital media
  • Strong written and verbal skills
  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
  • Comfortable working in a small-business environment

The job is full-time and based in Irvine, California, near John Wayne airport. Some travel is required. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.

Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Please submit cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.

About Vital Media Network

We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.

www.vitalmedianet.com | www.vitalbmx.com | www.vitalmx.com | www.vitalmtb.com

Related: Vital MX
Vital MX
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest