Vital MX is Hiring: Ad Sales Rep Wanted

Do you have sales skills and want a shot at working with the Vital MX crew?
Join the Vital team in Irvine, California.
Vital Media Network is looking for a sales representative to join our growing team in Irvine, CA. You will be responsible for bringing new advertisers and sponsors to Vital MX. You will be a key part of a small sales team that is responsible for all sales development and account management.
Requirements:
Prior sales experience with proven success prospecting and closing new business
Passion for motocross. Interest in mountain bikes or BMX is a plus.
Enthusiasm for the web and digital media
Strong written and verbal skills
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
Comfortable working in a small-business environment
The job is full-time and based in Irvine, California, near John Wayne airport. Some travel is required. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.
Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Please submit cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.
About Vital Media Network
We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.
www.vitalmedianet.com | www.vitalbmx.com | www.vitalmx.com | www.vitalmtb.com