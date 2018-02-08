Vital MX is Hiring: Ad Sales Rep Wanted

Join the Vital team in Irvine, California.

Vital Media Network is looking for a sales representative to join our growing team in Irvine, CA. You will be responsible for bringing new advertisers and sponsors to Vital MX. You will be a key part of a small sales team that is responsible for all sales development and account management.



Requirements:

Prior sales experience with proven success prospecting and closing new business

Passion for motocross. Interest in mountain bikes or BMX is a plus.

Enthusiasm for the web and digital media

Strong written and verbal skills

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Comfortable working in a small-business environment

The job is full-time and based in Irvine, California, near John Wayne airport. Some travel is required. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.

Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Please submit cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.



About Vital Media Network

We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.

www.vitalmedianet.com | www.vitalbmx.com | www.vitalmx.com | www.vitalmtb.com

