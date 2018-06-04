Toggle

Updated Rain Affected Schedule - Seattle Supercross Qualifying and Racing 2

It'll be a short day/night in Seattle

ML512
4/6/2018 8:29 PM

Vital MX: Due to the heavily saturated soil already in place and the proposed upcoming rain, tomorrow's schedule will be a short one, with only one practice to figure the track out and get a qualifying time in. 


