Updated Rain Affected Schedule - Seattle Supercross Qualifying and Racing

It'll be a short day/night in Seattle
Vital MX: Due to the heavily saturated soil already in place and the proposed upcoming rain, tomorrow's schedule will be a short one, with only one practice to figure the track out and get a qualifying time in.
Ty_Wilson
4/6/2018 10:00 PM
This should be decided In the morning. Today would have been a great day to let the track dry out, I trust dirt wurx but not so much feld. Made the trek here from S.W. Colorado. Dont be dumb.
GuyB
4/6/2018 10:31 PM
Huh?