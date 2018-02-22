Tyler Bowers to Fill In for Josh Grant at Monster Energy Kawasaki

- Home
Tyler Bowers is set to race Tampa Supercross for Factory Kawasaki.
Vital's Take: Monster Energy Kawasaki has announced that Tyler Bowers will ride for the team this coming weekend in Tampa due to Josh Grant being out injured. It'll be interesting to see what Tyler can do on a factory bike.
Jmicmoto13
2/22/2018 6:28 PM
Glad to hear it.
PJ205
2/22/2018 3:49 PM
NIIIICE!!!!! Good to hear!!
Jay Moto
2/22/2018 12:37 PM
Yeeeah boooyyyyy!! Go get ‘em Grizz! Do KY proud!
erickx250
2/22/2018 12:04 PM
Yaaaaaaasssssss!!!
#76
2/22/2018 11:30 AM
Good for you Tyler!.