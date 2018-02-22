Toggle

Tyler Bowers to Fill In for Josh Grant at Monster Energy Kawasaki

Tyler Bowers is set to race Tampa Supercross for Factory Kawasaki.

GD2
2/22/2018 10:50 AM

Tyler Bowers to Fill In for Josh Grant at Monster Energy Kawasaki

Vital's Take: Monster Energy Kawasaki has announced that Tyler Bowers will ride for the team this coming weekend in Tampa due to Josh Grant being out injured. It'll be interesting to see what Tyler can do on a factory bike.


Monster Energy Kawasaki Supercross 2018 Tampa Tyler Bowers
5 comments
