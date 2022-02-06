Two Further Teams Announced for 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship

Just last week, SX Global announced the first four of ten teams that had been accepted for licenses in the upcoming 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship. This week two more have been added to the list and revealed...joining MotoConcepts Racing, Pipes Motorsports Group, BUD Racing, and GSM. While Craig Dack Racing (CDR) isn't a surprise to us, the inclusion of former Supercross team owner and current Nascar team owner, Rick Ware, is a name we didn't full expect. Scroll below to learn more about these two individuals and their operations. And for the other four owners and our interviews with them, head here: Speaking to the Four World Supercross Team Owners.

SX Global Announces Next Two of Ten Exclusive Race Teams for the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022

Australia’s Craig Dack Racing and NASCAR & IndyCar Veteran Rick Ware Racing Execute Team Agreements; With Four Licenses for the 2022 Pilot Season Left to be Announced Australia (June 3 rd , 2022) – SX Global, the Australian company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the next two of the 10 exclusive team licenses it will issue for its global championship. The two teams include Australia’s Craig Dack Racing (CDR) and American Rick Ware Racing, whose extensive experience includes NASCAR and IndyCar racing teams, as well as American supercross dating back to the early 2000s. The CDR team adds Australia to the international footprint of the global championship while bringing supercross powerhouse, Monster Energy into the mix.

As with the first four teams announced last week, these two teams bring the highest levels of experience in professional supercross and motocross in both the 450 and 250 classes, while also bringing a shared vision and spirit of collaboration in elevating the sport through this dynamic global series. Combined with the French representation of Bud Racing and GSM Yamaha teams, the Australian representation underscores the Championship’s global emphasis and overriding mission of reinforcing and increasing supercross’ relevance in key international markets.

Over the coming weeks, the WSX four remaining licensed teams will be announced, completing the exclusive 10-team field. These latest two and team principals are broken down in greater detail below:

Craig Dack Racing – Craig Dack: Supported by Yamaha, Dack runs the most successful team in Australian motocross and supercross history. Spring boarding motocross and supercross star Chad Reed’s career, Dack managed the Yamaha of Troy team in the United States where Reed won 7 of 8 races in his first season on the East Coast Championship. Furthermore, Dack’s team is supported by action sports powerhouse, Monster Energy.

Rick Ware Racing – Rick Ware: A mainstay on the NASCAR circuit, former driver Rick Ware runs the Rick Ware Racing (RWR) Team with extensive experience in the world of motorsports. Boasting more than 1,000 starts in multiple premier auto racing series around the world, RWR currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Series. Ware is also a veteran of motocross and supercross, having owned and managed supercross teams in the late 2000s.

“Aside from operating and competing at the highest levels of the sport, the addition of Dack’s Monster Energy Yamaha team expands the international relevance to our backyard where we have a storied history of popular supercross events in Australia, while also bridging across the broader realm of prominent American auto racing through Rick Ware’s history in NASCAR and IndyCar racing,” said Adam Bailey, managing director - Motorsport of SX Global. “It’s incredible to see the intensive demand for these exclusive licenses with teams at the highest levels of competition, and with the sophistication and commitment to support and sustain a truly global Championship.”

A model unprecedented in supercross yet utilized amongst the majority of thriving sports leagues and motorsports series around the world, WSX features an exclusive team ownership structure that allows each team to increase its value over time, while also enabling a host of commercial opportunities on global and regional levels for international and local events. This unique model, combined with SX Global’s allocation of $50 million specifically for team and rider support over the Championship’s first five years, has driven widespread interest for the coveted 10-team allotment, as evidenced by more than 40 ownership applications submitted from suitors across the globe.

“Our ambitions and plans have faced incredible skepticism, but for those that have doubted us, or continue to do so, we hope this lineup of credible, powerful teams and owners speaks volumes to our ability to bring this Championship to fruition at the level necessary to give fans across the world a truly top-tier global supercross offering,” said Tony Cochrane, president of SX Global. “What may be most valuable to us is the strength that each of these teams brings our series through their spirit of partnership – that shared vision and commitment to global success is extremely powerful and will drive us forward in the years to come.”

This team announcement is just one of many ongoing development efforts that will continue to elevate and solidify the FIM World Supercross Championship. The Championship will feature a highly exclusive structure, with unparalleled level of financial support for teams, including seed funding for every team awarded a license, appearance fees at every round, and logistics and freight support. The global series will feature the richest championship prize purses in the sport’s history, with a total of USD$250,000 up for grabs at each round.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, including up to four events in 2022, from late September through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. 2023, and subsequent years, will see the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023. For more information and updates news and announcements from SX Global and the FIM

World Supercross Championship visit SXGlobal.com and wsxchampionship.com.

About SX Global

Based in Australia, SX Global is a collective of world class sports marketing and entertainment experts who operate globally within the motorsports and entertainment industries. Considered the “founding father” of the modern era of Australian motor racing, Tony Cochrane leads the SX Global team as president, bringing more than 45 years of experience in developing and managing successful motorsports series and events. Managing Directors, Adam Bailey, a former competitive rider, and Ryan Sanderson, bring extensive proven experience in supercross event development, management, and promotion after five years of successfully delivering the largest action sports and supercross event in the Southern Hemisphere, the AUS-X Open.