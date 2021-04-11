Tony Cairoli Facing Death Threats?!

Vital MX: With the 2021 MXGP Champion so ridiculously close (four points between Febvre, Gajser, and Herlings) seems like Factory KTM had Cairoli perhaps not race Herlings at his max effort. We can say for sure but Tony's IG post pretty much sums it up. But death threats? Team orders are not new (Let Broc By) and can be frustrating for fans, but come on! No need to threaten murder!