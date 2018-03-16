Thomas Ramette to Fill In at Star Racing Yamaha

Vital's Take: Thomas Ramette is set to fill in at Star Racing Yamaha for the remainder of the 250 East Coast Supercross Championship due to Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols being out injured for the foreseeable future. Thomas is a multi-time Arenacross UK champion and has competed in many Supercross championships in Europe. It will be interesting to see how he does aboard a factory 250.



