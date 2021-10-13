Toggle

Team Honda HRC Appoints New Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom 3

As Erik Kehoe retires, the Factory Honda team appoints Lars Lindstrom as the new Team Manager!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 371 72 1888 413 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 495 11045 1 655 120 26

ML512
10/13/2021 12:14 PM

Team Honda HRC Appoints New Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom

Vital MX's Take: With Erike Kehoe heading towards retirement, the Honda HRC squad has appointed long-time team member and current Crew Chief, Lars Lindstrom, to take over his position. Congrats on the new gig Lars! Well deserved!

Related: Erik Kehoe Lars Lindstrom
Erik Kehoe Lars Lindstrom
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest