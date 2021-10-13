Team Honda HRC Appoints New Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom

- Bike Checks
As Erik Kehoe retires, the Factory Honda team appoints Lars Lindstrom as the new Team Manager!
Vital MX's Take: With Erike Kehoe heading towards retirement, the Honda HRC squad has appointed long-time team member and current Crew Chief, Lars Lindstrom, to take over his position. Congrats on the new gig Lars! Well deserved!
smoothies862
10/13/2021 4:05 PM
William_Pawasarat
10/13/2021 1:19 PM
quiknic
10/13/2021 1:13 PM
Congrats Lars! That is a pretty big deal and like mentioned, well deserved!
Longtime Honda family man, bred from one fast family!