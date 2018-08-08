Toggle

Team France Announces Roster for 2018 Motocross of Nations 2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 10 10 671 298 529 6208 76 6

GD2
8/8/2018 10:02 AM

Team France Announces Roster for 2018 Motocross of Nations

Vital's Take: Team France has announced that their roster for this year's Motocross of Nations will consist of Gautier Paulin in MXGP, Dylan Ferrandis in MX2, and Romain Febvre in OPEN. Surprisingly, Marvin Musquin was left off of the team. Team France will go for another MXoN victory on October 7th at RedBud. 


Related: 2018 Motocross of Nations Dylan Ferrandis Gautier Paulin MXoN Romain Febvre
2018 Motocross of Nations Dylan Ferrandis Gautier Paulin MXoN Romain Febvre
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest