Team France Announces Roster for 2018 Motocross of Nations

Vital's Take: Team France has announced that their roster for this year's Motocross of Nations will consist of Gautier Paulin in MXGP, Dylan Ferrandis in MX2, and Romain Febvre in OPEN. Surprisingly, Marvin Musquin was left off of the team. Team France will go for another MXoN victory on October 7th at RedBud.
dbr64
8/8/2018 10:35 AM
I’m surprised, Marvin is the only one who have the speed to follow ET3, Tony222 and Herlings. With the form GP have shown lately at MXGP he wouldn’t even see the shadow of Marvin.
SidewayzMike
8/8/2018 1:55 PM
Marv can’t be happy about this. Remember how mad he was last time he wasn’t picked. That’s kinda dirty tho, lots of people won’t be happy about this