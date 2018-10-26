Team Check: Phoenix Racing

We got a confirmation of the team's 2019 roster today, with Justin Bogle, Kyle Cunningham, and Ben LaMay (who returns from last season's roster) all aboard 450s for the upcoming season. Jace Owen has been waiting to show what he can do since returning from injuries, and will be competing in the Kicker Arenacross series before turning his attention to the 250 East series. Phoenix will also be supporting Fredrik Noren and Isaac Teasdale in Arenacross.



Support for the riders on the Charlotte-based team includes practice and training facilities, a trainer, and riding coach. Honda will again be providing bikes and support. Phoenix also has big plans for their haulers, stepping up from the Funmover used last year, to a pair of semis on the road for Supercross (one for the team, and the other for sponsor activation). Speaking of sponsors, it sounds like they've got some big-name support lined up, which they'll be releasing soon.



We'll update you when we hear more.

