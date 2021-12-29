Rides Unlimited KTM Announces 250 West and East Team

Vital MX's Take: The Rides Unlimited team has been a top flight amateur program for a few years now and after dabbling in Supercross last year, the crew is going all in for 250 Regional SX this year with a five man team. As of now, they haven't announced the regional split but we've heard one or two of their guys may go West with the remainder to go East. This lineup includes MXGP talent Brian Hsu, who's been a bit of a mystery the past few seasons as he's made mentions of wanting to go to the US full-time.