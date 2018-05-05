Results Sheet: 2018 Las Vegas Arenacross

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Results from round 12 of the 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross Championship.
Final Standings:
1. Jacob Hayes - 167 Points
2. Chris Blose - 135 Points
3. Travis Sewell - 127 Points
4. Daniel Herrlein - 125 Points
5. Gared Steinke - 112 Points
6. Kyle Bitterman - 89 Points
7. Heath Harrison - 85 Points
8. Jacob Williamson - 35 Points
9. Gavin Faith - 10 Points
10. Shane Sewell - 4 Points
Overall Results:
1. Jacob Hayes (2-1)
2. Jacob Williamson (1-2)
3. Travis Sewell (4-3)
4. Daniel Herrlein (3-4)
5. Kyle Bitterman (5-5)
6. Robbie Wageman (8-7)
7. Steven Mages (10-6)
8. Preston Taylor (7-9)
9. Gared Steinke (6-13)
10. Ryan Breece (9-10)
11. Mason Kerr (14-8)
12. Devin Harriman (11-11)
13. Kevin Moranz (12-12)
14. Heath Harrison (13-DNS)
15. Isaac Teasdale (DNS-DNS)
16. Richard Jackson (DNS-DNS)
AX Lites East Final Standings:
1. Heath Harrison - 99 Points
2. Isaac Teasdale - 96 Points
3. Garrett Marchbanks - 47 Points
4. Tanner Basso - 33 Points
5. Tanner Ward - 33 Points
AX Lites West Final Standings:
1. Ryan Breece - 94 Points
2. Carson Brown - 76 Points
3. Kevin Moranz - 68 Points
4. Devin Harriman - 50 Points
5. Mason Kerr - 38 Points
Main Event Results:
1. Ryan Breece
2. Robbie Wageman
3. Isaac Teasdale
4. Heath Harrison
5. Carson Brown
6. Mason Kerr
7. Renton Minuto
8. Devin Harriman
9. Hunter Hilton
10. Dawson Newby
11. Jake Mckinney
12. Dylan Rouse
13. Vincent Murphy
14. Kevin Moranz
15. Blaine Silveira
16. Johnny Garcia