Race Format for 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship Revealed!

The race format for the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship has been revealed! As we've seen at popular overseas SX races in the past, there will be a Superpole format on top of the usual timed qualifying and heat race style races. After all that is wrapped up, both classes will feature a three race main event format that is back-to-back for each class. Check out the video and written format below for a deeper break down of how the night's activities will flow.

Following the FIM World Supercross Championship announcing its 10-team exclusive field is set and several riders confirmed to compete in the pilot season, including Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Chad Reed, and Dean Wilson, among a host of other riders, the WSX will announce an all new, compelling, and unique race format. This new, never-before-seen format will have fans watching from around the world and in stadium on the edge of their seat for this Supercross spectacle for the ages.

From the practice sessions for WSX and SX2 taking place before the gates open, to qualifying taking place via lap times determining rider gate selections for the heat races and actual heats consisting of 2 heats, 5 laps and 11 racers per heat in SX2 (250cc), while the WSX (450cc) class will feature 2 heats of 6 laps with 11 racers per heat with a SUPERPOLE entry where heat race results determine a rider’s entry into the SuperPole time trial. The first 5 finishers from each Heat will quality for the SuperPole, while 6 through 11 from each Heat will select their gates according to their finishing position. The top 5 finishers from each of the two WSX (450cc) heats will complete a single lap time trial to determine the starting gate selection for all three Main Event races.

The main event format will consist of three back-to-back races with the SX2 (250cc) consisting of Race 1 (6 laps), Race 2 (6 laps) and Race 3 (10 laps), while WSX (250cc) features an 8 lap Race 1 and 2 with a 12 lap Race 3. Points totaled from all 3 races determine Grand Prix WSX winner where there are FOUR championships up for grabs, including WSX (450cc), SX2 (250cc), Team and Manufacturer.