Production 1190cc V-Twin Dirt Bike?! 185 HP!

Vital MX: Some of you might remember Buell Motorcycles. They were American made, V-twin sport bikes with a few models in the adventure bike realm but mostly street only machines. Buell is making a resurgence as of late and is showing a 1190cc dirt bike at Daytona bike week. Claiming this is a 2023 model, the Buell 1190 Baja DR Dune Racer has a steel trellis frame and V-twin motor. Specs and details are nonexistent but there has been a custom Buell model, the HCR that has been racing in the AMA Hillclimb series. Are we going to see this on a motocross track any time soon? Most likely no, but it is interesting to see if Baja DR gets put to use as an adventure bike or dual-sport machine.

More info at Buellmotorcycle.com