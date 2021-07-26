Toggle

Now Hiring: Vital MX Content Director

Who has the skills necessary to fill a big spot here at Vital MX? Someone's going to land a sweet gig.

7/26/2021 5:01 PM

Vital MX is looking for a Content Director to lead our team. This is our top content position. Content Director is responsible for setting and executing content strategy, leading our team, managing the budget, interfacing with sales department, and much more. Qualified applicants will have the following skills and experience:

  • Direct experience creating MX content.
  • Strategic understanding of the MX media landscape.
  • Ability to analyze content performance.
  • Experience managing people.
  • Direct experience managing social media accounts on multiple platforms.
  • At least some relationships with riders and/or industry people.
  • At least a basic technical understanding of MX products and bikes.

The job is full-time. Some travel is required. We offer competitive compensation, health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.

Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Please submit cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com. All submissions are confidential.

About Vital Media Network
We operate sites focusing on BMX, motocross, and mountain biking. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.
www.vitalmedianet.com | www.vitalbmx.com | www.vitalmx.com | www.vitalmtb.com

