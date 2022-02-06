Now Hiring - Vital MX Content Creators

Vital MX is looking for both part-time and full-time content creators to join our team. Candidates should possess a mix of skills in the following areas: Filming, editing, photography, writing, speaking on camera, project management, social media creation and management, testing and analyzing products, and racing dirt bikes. We don’t expect someone to check all of these boxes, but a mix of these skills or a heavy focus in a couple could make for a great addition to our team.

The majority of our staff is located in the Southern California area, but we're open to remote work. For full-time employees, we offer health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.I

If you think you have what it takes and want to join our crew, contact us at MLindsay@VitalMX.com. All submissions must include links to relevant work.

About Vital Media Network

We operate sites focusing on motocross and mountain biking. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.

www.vitalmedianet.com | www.vitalmx.com | www.vitalmtb.com