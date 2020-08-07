Beta Offers a Limited Production Motocross Bike

Introducing the all-new 2021 Beta 300 RX! A new model from the Italian family motorcycle manufacturer that promises to bring "Rideability" to the MX world.

The new 300 RX features an electric start 293.1cc two stroke power plant with a 6-speed transmission. The engine has been tuned exclusively for moto in every way. With an adjustable power-valve, riders can dial-in the amount of "hit" the engine provides.

The chassis includes a special frame built just for the RX model, as well as longer-travel suspension. The KYB closed cartridge front fork and Sachs rear shock have internal settings that were developed by Beta USA's in-house suspension department.

The bike is designed for all levels and ages. Check out the video below with 5-time GNCC champion and hall of famer Rodney Smith, Supercross champion Jake Weimer, and Hare & Hound champ Chance Fullerton showing off the potential of the new RX model.

- The All New 2021 Beta 300 RX -

Beta USA's Tim Pilg comments, "We wanted to build an MX bike that utilized many of the characteristics that our off road race bikes have but with more power and stiffer suspension. The RX model shows how much fun a 2-stroke can be. The sound and feeling of the bike is unmatched and I hope our future owners of the model will appreciate the effort put into the bike. It is truly special."

Other features of the RX include a lightweight lithium battery, 19" rear wheel, push-button seat removal, Brembo hydraulic clutch, Nissin front and rear brakes with oversize rotors, plated Arrow pipe, composite rear sub-frame, and a V-Force reed assembly. The rear shock can be removed in less than 10 minutes without the need to unbolt the rear sub-frame.

Every 300 RX is delivered with a side stand that can be removed. The bike also comes with a MX stand as well.

The first shipments are scheduled for late October however most will be sold out by the time they reach the dealers so riders are encouraged to reach out to their Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery. Riders can also reserve one by clicking the box below and leaving a $889.00 refundable deposit. This will insure delivery to the dealer of their choice from the production.

Availability:

October (Very limited production)

MSRP:

$9,199.00, plus $389.00 destination fee.

Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license or other required fees.

Log onto www.betausa.com for more information and to locate a dealer near you.

Note: Pictures and specs are that of the pre-production model. Actual production model decals and other small details may differ slightly.