Monster Energy Star Yamaha Switches from Bell to Alpinestars Helmets

Vital MX's Take: Kind of an interesting switch, after nine season with Bell helmets, it appears the Star team is switching to Alpinestars SM-10s for the 2022 season for the 250 squad. As of the last couple days, their riders have been posting themselves in the new lid but with no formal announcement. The members of the 450 team, Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, aree able to do their own gear deals head-to-toe, so they will remain in the new Bell Moto 10.