Mikkel Haarup Signs with DRT Kawasaki for MX2 in 2022

Press Release: DRT enters its 8th year with Kawasaki, having delivered 3 World WMX Championships and a 3rd MX2 Overall finish. 2022 will see the team look to add another WMX Championship and for the MX2 effort welcome 20-year-old Mikkel Haarup - who has signed a 2 year deal with Kawasaki Europe.Haarup, the young Danish rider will stay with Kawasaki but move to the DRT Kawasaki team in a bid to find glory. The English-based team are no strangers to taking riders that next step of a GP win.We would also like to take this opportunity to wish all our sponsors and supporters a Happy New Year, and to thank them for all their continued support.Team owner Steve Dixon was delighted with the signing - "This is my 33rd year as a team owner, and every year is a new challenge. This year is no exception - we are super happy to welcome Mikkel to the team, it's going to be a very interesting project as he still has 3 years left in the MX2 class, to think he has already podiumed and had some good rides makes me very excited to see if I can bring the best out of him, there is absolutely no reason why he cannot be pushing at the front each GP. I have spent some time with Mikkel and I really like his attitude and determination and professionalism - he's a joy to work with." Mikkel Haarup - “I'm very happy to finally be able to announce that I have signed with DRT Kawasaki. It's great to be part of a team with such and experience, and that shares my will to learn and improve together. I have a great feeling with the team already, and I am very much looking forward to two successful years with Kawasaki and Dixon Racing Team.”