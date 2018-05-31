Martín Castelo Lands Fill-In Ride with CycleTrader / Rock River Yamaha

GD2
5/31/2018 11:54 AM
Vital's Take: How about this? Martin Castelo has signed a deal with CycleTrader / Rock River Yamaha to ride for the team until Hayden Mellross is able to return from injury. Good luck, Martin!
Phillip_Lamb
5/31/2018 4:10 PM
Good job Castelo! Looked pretty good at hangtown and Glen helen.
PJ205
5/31/2018 3:09 PM
That's great! I was impressed with how he was riding while I was spectating the Glen Helen national last weekend. I hope he does well.
