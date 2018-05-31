Toggle

5/31/2018 11:54 AM

Martín Castelo Lands Fill-In Ride with CycleTrader / Rock River Yamaha

Vital's Take: How about this? Martin Castelo has signed a deal with CycleTrader / Rock River Yamaha to ride for the team until Hayden Mellross is able to return from injury. Good luck, Martin!


