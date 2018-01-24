Malcolm Stewart to Continue with Autotrader/Yoshimura/JGR Suzuki in Glendale and Possibly Longer

Vital MX: As stated below, we'll see Malcolm Stewart aboard the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing for another round. But as the PR reads, it's just Glendale for now but Jeremy Albrecht mentions the team and Suzuki exploring options to keep Malcolm with the team for a longer term. If we'd have to guess, we'll get another press release next week with more details on that.

Press Release: Brea, CA (January 24, 2018) – The Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team is pleased to announce that Malcolm Stewart will be returning for his third consecutive Supercross race on the factory Suzuki RM-Z450 this weekend. Stewart will join Weston Peick and Justin Bogle under the 450 awning at Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday.

The ever-popular Stewart has turned heads as a fill-in rider on the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team, scoring back-to-back 11th place finishes after eight months away from racing. Malcolm’s talent, along with his positive attitude, made for an easy decision to provide support for Stewart this weekend.

“I couldn’t be happier to be with the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team for another weekend! It’s been great working with these guys the past couple weeks,” stated Stewart. “Getting the opportunity to be with them for another race is awesome!”

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager, Jeremy Albrecht, is excited to work with Stewart again. “It has been great having Malcolm on the team. He gets along well with everyone, and he has a very positive attitude. We’re happy to say that he will be on the track this weekend and racing for the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team.” With regard to the team’s future plans of working with Stewart, Albrecht explained, “We are currently exploring to see what our options are for Malcolm to be on the factory Suzuki RM-Z450 for more races.”

The fourth round of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series will take place at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday. The event will be broadcast live on FS1 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Meet the Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team at RideNow Powersports in Peoria, Ariz. on Friday evening prior to the race.