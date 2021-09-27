Toggle

MXGP Race Trailer For Sale - Ready to Start a Team? 1

Do you have the dream of running a MX2 or MXGP team? You're in luck! There's a Factory MXGP team with the semi you need, check out the video.

MXGP Race Trailer For Sale - Ready to Start a Team?

Vital's Take: Do you have the dream of running a MX2 or MXGP team? What's first, hiring riders? OEM support? Sponsors? Naw, buy a semi! And you're in luck, there's a Factory MXGP team with the semi you need. Check out this quick video of thee Factory IceOne Husqvarna race trailer, which is now for sale.

