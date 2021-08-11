Vital MX's Take: The series follows a more uniformed schedule this year, with four weekends of straight racing followed by two weekends off. Meaning there's three blocks of races with two breaks in between them. There's also two weekends off between Supercross and Nationals this upcoming year. On top of that, we're very surprised to see two Fox Raceway rounds again with WW Ranch being off the schedule for another season.

Fox Raceway 1 / Saturday, May 28 / Fox Raceway at Pala / Pala, CA Hangtown / Saturday, June 4 / Hangtown Motocross Classic / Rancho Cordova, CA Thunder Valley / Saturday, June 11 / Thunder Valley Motocross Park / Lakewood, CO High Point / Saturday, June 18 / High Point Raceway / Mt. Morris, PA RedBud / Saturday, July 2 / RedBud MX / Buchanan, MI Southwick / Saturday, July 9 / The Wick 338 / Southwick, MA Spring Creek (Millville) / Saturday, July 16 / Spring Creek MX Park / Millville, MN Washougal / Saturday, July 23 / Washougal MX Park / Washougal, WA Unadilla / Saturday, August 13 / Unadilla MX / New Berlin, NY Budds Creek / Saturday, August 20 / Budds Creek Motocross Park / Mechanicsville, MD Ironman / Saturday, August 27 / Ironman Raceway / Crawfordsville, IN Fox Raceway 2 / Saturday, September 3 / Fox Raceway at Pala / Pala, CA