Lorenzo Locurcio Signs with Team KMS / Legends and Heroes for 2019 Supercross

Vital's Take: Lorenzo Locurcio announced today that he will contest the 2019 250 East Coast Supercross Championship with Team KMS / Legends and Heroes. You can look below to find the full press release from Lorenzo's Instagram.
erickx450
12/15/2018 5:25 PM
I really look forward to seeing what Lorenzo can do with this opportunity. I heard him on PulpMX a while ago, and he seeems to have a good head on his shoulders. Good luck LL56