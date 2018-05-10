Kaven Benoit Announces Retirement from Professional Racing

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Vital's Take: Two-time MX2 Canadian Motocross National Champion, Kaven Benoit, has announced his retirement from professional racing after several years of competing against Canada's best. We wish him the best of look in his future endeavors.
EngIceDave
10/5/2018 5:29 PM
@kavenbenoit26 I remember when he and his family used to come to South Florida and race at Pepsi/Air Dania in Ft Lauderdale where I used to announce. Been watching him and his career proudly and congratulate him on a great career. Enjoy Life, Kaven!