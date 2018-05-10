Toggle

Kaven Benoit Announces Retirement from Professional Racing 1

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 8 10 671 295 551 6293 79 6

GD2
10/5/2018 12:47 PM

Kaven Benoit Announces Retirement from Professional Racing

Vital's Take: Two-time MX2 Canadian Motocross National Champion, Kaven Benoit, has announced his retirement from professional racing after several years of competing against Canada's best. We wish him the best of look in his future endeavors. 


Related: Canadian Motocross Nationals Kaven Benoit
Canadian Motocross Nationals Kaven Benoit
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest