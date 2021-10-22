Justin Hill Returns to Racing with Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki

Vital's Take: Justin Hill is back! After a year away from racing, we'll get to see the former 250 Supercross champ back at the races and back on a Kawasaki.

Press Release:

The Partzilla PRMX Racing Team is proud to announced that Justin Hill will be back racing the premier class after a year off the bike on board the Partzilla PRMX racing Kawasaki for the upcoming Monster Energy AMA 2022. Both the team and Justin are excited about 2022 and are ready to get to work and put down results!

