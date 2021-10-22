Toggle

Justin Hill Returns to Racing with Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki

Justin Hill is back! After a year away from racing, we'll get to see the former 250 Supercross champ at the races and on a Kawasaki once again.

ML512
10/22/2021 12:48 PM

Press Release:

The Partzilla PRMX Racing Team is proud to announced that Justin Hill will be back racing the premier class after a year off the bike on board the Partzilla PRMX racing Kawasaki for the upcoming Monster Energy AMA 2022. Both the team and Justin are excited about 2022 and are ready to get to work and put down results!

About Partzilla.com

Partzilla is one of the nation’s largest powersports parts retailers, with over a million OEM parts available for Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Polaris, Can-Am, Arctic-Cat and Suzuki motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles – and more! Partzilla is also your go-to source for riding gear and aftermarket parts, including motorcross protective gear, helmets, engine rebuild kits, and specialty tools. OEM and aftermarket parts are shipped fast from North American East and West Coast distribution centers.


Justin Hill
