Justin Hill Releases Update Following Crash at Washougal

Vital's Take: Justin Hill seemed to disappear early in the second moto before the broadcast showed him riding off. It was unclear exactly what happened, though. Well, it turns out he ended up flying off of the track and hitting a tree. Pretty scary stuff, but luckily the only injury he seems to have sustained is a bruised and swollen knee. We hope to see you back soon, Justin!
TriRacer27
7/30/2018 1:34 PM
Those PNW guys are such tree huggers.