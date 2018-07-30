Toggle

Justin Hill Releases Update Following Crash at Washougal 1

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 11 10 671 299 527 6207 76 6

GD2
7/30/2018 12:31 PM

Justin Hill Releases Update Following Crash at Washougal

Vital's Take: Justin Hill seemed to disappear early in the second moto before the broadcast showed him riding off. It was unclear exactly what happened, though. Well, it turns out he ended up flying off of the track and hitting a tree. Pretty scary stuff, but luckily the only injury he seems to have sustained is a bruised and swollen knee. We hope to see you back soon, Justin!


Related: Injury Report Justin Hill Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Washougal
Injury Report Justin Hill Pro Motocross Championship 2018 Washougal
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest