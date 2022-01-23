Justin Bogle Disqualified from San Diego Supercross

During the 2022 Supercross Main Event in San Diego, Justin Bogle and Justin Barcia had two eventful interactions. Early in the main, Barcia put Bogle on the ground in an extremely aggressive move in the corner after the finish line. After "running off the pain", Bogle remounted and joined the field a lap down. A little bit later into the main, while Barcia was coming around to lap Bogle, another move was made. This time Bogle launched himself into Barcia, taking Barcia off the track and onto the ground while Bogle continued on.

Pulp MX's Steve Matthes interviewed Justin Bogle about the incident where he touches on is briefly but mostly dodges if it was on purpose. Matthes also talks with Justin Brayton, who had front rows seats to the first take out and comments on how aggressive Barcia's move was on Bogle. To hear these, click here: Post-Race PulpCasts San Diego

The AMA has examined the situation and handed out penalties to both riders. Justin Barcia received a one position penalty, dropping him from eighth on the night to ninth in the final standings. This takes one point away from Barcia in the championship but leaves him fourth overall.

Justin Bogle however received a harsher penalty due to his move being a retaliation and being a lap down at the time he took down a lead lap racer. Bogle was disqualified from the evening and loses the one point he would've scored in the main. We would guess that Bogle will also be placed on some form of probationary period.

During riders meeting at round two and three, AMA officials have repeatedly warned the field about the overly aggressive racing they've witnessed at all three rounds this season. We suspect any further incidents will be rewarded with harsher points penalties or financial deductions.