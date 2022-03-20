Justin Barcia Docked Points and Cash Fine in Indianapolis

The results for the 450 main event weren't made official until early into Sunday morning as there was an ongoing discussion on the incident between Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson. While there's been some aggressive racing this season that has gone un-challenged, Barcia is currently under a six month probation. Meaning he is already under scrutiny for "aggressive" racing if deemed so by the AMA officials. In this case, those officials decided that the incident at hand qualified for a penalty. Not for Barcia's actual finishing position but just his points haul for the night. After finishing second with 23 points, it was cut to 20 points for the evening. Putting his gains behind Marvin Musquin in third who took home 21 points for the evening. Also, BamBam has been handed a $3,000 fine for the move. We haven't seen a press release from the AMA on the penalty, just that it's been placed on the final results sheet and an IG post from Supercross Live which you can see both below. You can also check out the replay of the incident below that.