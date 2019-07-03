Toggle

Jordon Smith and Mitchell Falk Out for Daytona Supercross 1

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 21 10 671 289 599 6624 87 6

GD2
3/7/2019 2:14 PM

Jordon Smith and Mitchell Falk Out for Daytona Supercross

Vital's Take: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM will not have any 250 riders competing in Daytona this coming weekend, as Mitchell Falk continues to recover from his early season injuries and Jordon Smith begins to let the wrist injury he sustained a few weeks ago recover. Shane McElrath is set to represent the team in the 450 class, aboard his 250.


1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest