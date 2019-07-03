Jordon Smith and Mitchell Falk Out for Daytona Supercross

- Home
Vital's Take: Troy Lee Designs / Red Bull KTM will not have any 250 riders competing in Daytona this coming weekend, as Mitchell Falk continues to recover from his early season injuries and Jordon Smith begins to let the wrist injury he sustained a few weeks ago recover. Shane McElrath is set to represent the team in the 450 class, aboard his 250.
Harv379
3/7/2019 5:25 PM
I hope they mean the '250' that he rode in straight rhythm